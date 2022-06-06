Zacks: Brokerages Expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLRS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $2,501,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,492,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

