Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04.
FWRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 75,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.
In other news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,455,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,405,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
