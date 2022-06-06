Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to post $58.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.62 million and the lowest is $55.76 million. Insmed reported sales of $45.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $251.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $258.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $342.90 million, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $375.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.07. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

About Insmed (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.