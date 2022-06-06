Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.13 Million

Brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will report $305.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.10 million and the lowest is $302.50 million. iRobot reported sales of $365.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23. iRobot has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in iRobot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.