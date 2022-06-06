Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $158.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.00 million and the highest is $158.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $125.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $634.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.40 million to $636.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $718.93 million, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $724.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,182 shares of company stock valued at $11,923,487. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.