Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $907.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) to announce $907.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $901.51 million to $912.60 million. Plexus reported sales of $814.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

Shares of PLXS opened at $83.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $196,738.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $39,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,891,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

