Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 14.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

