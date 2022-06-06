Zacks: Brokerages Expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million.

Several analysts have commented on SLGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGC opened at $5.76 on Monday. SomaLogic has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.