Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the lowest is $71.50 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $58.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $291.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $292.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $342.93 million, with estimates ranging from $335.40 million to $348.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Cowen lowered their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

SUMO opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $929.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

