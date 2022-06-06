Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Sell

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $3.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been decreasing over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amid the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. It is facing a tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting operations and resulting in high operational costs. Higher production costs are denting margins. A significant rebound in gold demand is also unlikely over the short term, given continued uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.”

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

HMY traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.43. 92,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $50,201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,098,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $8,290,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,949,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,334 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.