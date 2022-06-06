ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO opened at $25.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.