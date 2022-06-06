ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.70.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
