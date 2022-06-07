-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Angi also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 15,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. Angi has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

