-$0.06 EPS Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Angi also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,002,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,766. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

