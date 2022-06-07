-$0.06 EPS Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). FuelCell Energy also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 25,517,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,502,617. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 266,052 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 288,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 118,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 513.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 805,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 674,506 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

