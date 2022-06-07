-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

CGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Compugen stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Compugen has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

