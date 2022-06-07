-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GAN reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN by 62.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 893,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of GAN by 52.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,890. GAN has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.41.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

