$0.12 EPS Expected for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Stevanato Group reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN opened at €16.48 ($17.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a one year high of €29.18 ($31.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.44.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

