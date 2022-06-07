$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Corcept Therapeutics also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

CORT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. 20,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,643. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 42,384 shares of company stock worth $867,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,911,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,644,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,014,000 after purchasing an additional 140,937 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

