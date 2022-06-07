$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,493. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $213,423.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $600,498.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,029.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,599 shares of company stock worth $22,897,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

