$0.33 EPS Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,219 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

