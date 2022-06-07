$0.33 EPS Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:HWM opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 166,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

