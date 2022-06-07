$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.33. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.72. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,480,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

