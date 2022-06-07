$0.38 EPS Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $149,934. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PetIQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $503.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.56.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.