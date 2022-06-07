-$0.40 EPS Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,336. The company has a market cap of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

