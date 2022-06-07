$0.40 EPS Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,760. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.13.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.