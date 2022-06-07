-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.48). EverQuote posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 571.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,039,653.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,914 shares of company stock valued at $179,413. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 6,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,097. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $256.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

