$0.47 EPS Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

HST opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

