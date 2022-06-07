$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. Exelon posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 831,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,608,000 after acquiring an additional 164,006 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 221.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 52.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,294,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,638,000 after acquiring an additional 334,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 98,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. Exelon has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.