-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Imago BioSciences posted earnings of ($8.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,493. The company has a market capitalization of $559.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.