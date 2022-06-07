$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 64.65%. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $326.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

