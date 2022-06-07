-$0.58 EPS Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.68). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Aravive had a negative net margin of 533.99% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of ARAV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. 209,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.58. Aravive has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

