$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,953. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

