-$0.92 EPS Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will post ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.77). Celsion posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

CLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Celsion has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

