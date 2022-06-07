-$0.94 EPS Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.01). Zai Lab posted earnings of ($1.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zai Lab.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 20,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,579. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $179.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

