$1.02 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $50,808,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $30,545,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 249,861 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 245,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 739,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,775. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
