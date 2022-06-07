$1.05 EPS Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,318,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

