$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Terex posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,781,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 486,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.