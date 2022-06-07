$1.10 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. MYR Group reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

MYRG stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. 608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MYR Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MYR Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

