$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

URBN stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $2,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

