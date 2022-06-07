$1.55 EPS Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.67. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NYSE:PWR traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $150,058,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,921,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

