$1.58 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.62. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

CENTA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.