$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of VSCO opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

