$13.41 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $13.31 million. Marchex posted sales of $14.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $55.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.93 million to $55.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHX. StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

MCHX stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

