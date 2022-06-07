$139.83 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $139.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.79 million and the lowest is $136.69 million. WesBanco posted sales of $151.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $564.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.71 million to $576.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $588.80 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $608.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of WSBC opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $65,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,569.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

