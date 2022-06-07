$15.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.19 billion and the lowest is $13.54 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $9.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $41.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.03 billion to $44.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.98 billion to $42.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.