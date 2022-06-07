$157.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to post $157.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Tilray reported sales of $142.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $643.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $704.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $722.81 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $860.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.54. Tilray has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

