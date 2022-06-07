$174.40 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $174.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.21 million to $179.60 million. Frontline posted sales of $79.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $630.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.81 million to $650.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $706.38 million, with estimates ranging from $696.75 million to $716.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

NYSE FRO opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.60 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

