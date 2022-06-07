$18.93 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) to report sales of $18.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.15 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year sales of $87.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $88.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.79 million, with estimates ranging from $123.49 million to $133.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spire Global.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.54. The firm had revenue of 14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 15.30 million.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at 1.90 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 52-week low of 1.25 and a 52-week high of 19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is 1.70 and its 200 day moving average is 2.52.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

