$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.09 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 36.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $389,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

