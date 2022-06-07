$2.38 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will announce $2.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 million and the lowest is $2.35 million. Curis reported sales of $2.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $10.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.76 million, with estimates ranging from $10.62 million to $10.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.04%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 3,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 814,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Curis by 465.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 367,559 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Curis in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRIS opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Curis has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

